Wsfs Capital Management LLC Buys 203 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 74,287 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 461.8% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.94. 9,196,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,038,835. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.27. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.30 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $244.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

