World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Wolfe Research downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating. The stock had previously closed at $48.76, but opened at $44.50. Wolfe Research now has a $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $97.00. World Wrestling Entertainment shares last traded at $43.50, with a volume of 140,260 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WWE. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $88.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.37 and a beta of 1.39.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

