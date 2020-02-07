World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) PT Lowered to

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at MKM Partners to in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $77.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.35.

NYSE:WWE traded down $1.97 on Friday, reaching $42.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,599,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,050. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.79 and a beta of 1.39. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $100.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.54.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.41 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

