World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Benchmark

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $79.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WWE. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $88.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.47.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 84.47 and a beta of 1.39. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $100.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.41 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

