Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Rating Increased to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WDAY. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Workday from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Workday from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $187.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.82 and a 200 day moving average of $176.42. Workday has a 1 year low of $151.06 and a 1 year high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,293 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total value of $770,378.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 6,921 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $1,239,897.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 802,275 shares of company stock worth $132,821,744 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Workday by 445.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

