WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Position Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Get WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR alerts:

WOPEY opened at $23.14 on Friday. WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.80.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

See Also: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOPEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY).

Receive News & Ratings for WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.