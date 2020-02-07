William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Lennox International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LII. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $285.00 target price on shares of Lennox International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.36.

LII stock opened at $238.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.12. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $227.55 and a twelve month high of $298.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.58 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 202.30% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lennox International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Lennox International by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 105,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lennox International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 160 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total transaction of $38,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,703.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry L. Johnston sold 978 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.73, for a total value of $252,059.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,288.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,978 shares of company stock worth $2,511,699. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

