Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Trading Down 2.4%

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)’s share price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.69, approximately 5,366 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 8,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16.

About Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates in six segments: Clay Building Materials Eastern Europe, Clay Building Materials Western Europe, Pipes & Pavers Eastern Europe, Pipes & Pavers Western Europe, North America, and Holding & Others.

