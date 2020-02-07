Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $25,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 146.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 225,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,902,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 44,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 4,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 534,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,076,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Robert F. Kalenka sold 13,784 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $1,633,955.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,169.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 20,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $2,435,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,303 shares in the company, valued at $8,075,042.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,144 shares of company stock worth $10,291,520 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.85. 677,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.23. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.70. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.11 and a 1-year high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

