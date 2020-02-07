Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $11.75 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,574 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.17.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $61.47. The stock had a trading volume of 14,939,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,525,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $59.89 and a 12 month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

