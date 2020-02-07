Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 440.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,115,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,993,000 after buying an additional 163,071 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 7.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,146 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 6.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,931 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 248,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 38,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 0.9% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 118,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

HMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:HMC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $34.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.29 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

