Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stake in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ichor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ichor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Ichor by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ichor by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICHR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.38.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $83,335.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,391. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average is $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $754.43 million, a P/E ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 2.79.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ichor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

