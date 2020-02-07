Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.23.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $328,062 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,586. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $112.14 and a fifty-two week high of $205.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.01.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

