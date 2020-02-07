Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 171.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $130.17. 534,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,200. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.91 and its 200 day moving average is $122.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.43 and a 52-week high of $131.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.