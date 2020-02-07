Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,740 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

NYSE GSK traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.95. 4,307,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,904. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5994 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 62.15%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.