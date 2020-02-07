Whittier Trust Co. Buys 1,393 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162,829 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $123.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $124.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.23.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

