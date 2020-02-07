WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.33 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 24.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges including EXX, FreiExchange, Cryptopia and ZB.COM. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $4.33 million and $220,781.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 73.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, LBank, EXX, ZB.COM and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

