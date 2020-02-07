Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 18.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 14.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 1,283.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 35,341 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $2,808,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 target price on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.25.

WHR traded down $3.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.21. The company had a trading volume of 698,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,918. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.77. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.79. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

