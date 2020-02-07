Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.47

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (TSE:WTE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$15.47 and last traded at C$15.49, with a volume of 122133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.03.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is presently 31.42%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partner interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from five mines in British Columbia and one mine in Alberta, as well as from three mines in the north-western United States.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.