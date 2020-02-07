Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Argus

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Western Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Western Digital from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cleveland Research restated a hold rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.92.

Shares of WDC traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.22. 194,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,120,416. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.83. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day moving average is $58.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,376.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $278,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,118 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,616 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $460,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 29.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

