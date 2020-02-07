Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Shares Down 1.3%

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) was down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$8.31 and last traded at C$8.31, approximately 340,598 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 687,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.42.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial set a C$8.85 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.98.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97.
In related news, Director Nadine Miller sold 10,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.54, for a total transaction of C$95,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$312,912. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton acquired 22,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.96 per share, with a total value of C$44,825.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,972 shares in the company, valued at C$56,785.12.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile (TSE:WDO)
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.
