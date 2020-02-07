Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Shares Down 1.3%

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) was down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$8.31 and last traded at C$8.31, approximately 340,598 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 687,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial set a C$8.85 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.98.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$20.69 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nadine Miller sold 10,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.54, for a total transaction of C$95,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$312,912. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton acquired 22,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.96 per share, with a total value of C$44,825.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,972 shares in the company, valued at C$56,785.12.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

