Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Buy Rating for Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MMP. Barclays upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Shares of MMP opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average of $63.81. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 37.42%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.0275 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

