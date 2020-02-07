Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target to $83.00

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ingevity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ingevity to $121.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Ingevity to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.67.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NYSE NGVT opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.88. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $62.53 and a twelve month high of $120.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.11.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingevity will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D Michael Wilson acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.12 per share, with a total value of $488,400.00. Also, CFO John C. Fortson bought 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,995.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,105. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 346.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.