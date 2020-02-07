Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives GBX 1,620.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,620.67 ($21.32).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WEIR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Weir Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective on shares of Weir Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of Weir Group stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,418.50 ($18.66). The stock had a trading volume of 524,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 945.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,462.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,431.75. Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,249 ($16.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87).

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

