Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ: TRHC):
- 2/1/2020 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 1/31/2020 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/24/2020 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “
- 1/18/2020 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/17/2020 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 1/10/2020 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “
- 1/8/2020 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2020 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/31/2019 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/18/2019 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of TRHC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.99. 216,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,430. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $74.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after buying an additional 22,670 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after purchasing an additional 117,413 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 403,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.9% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 388,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,335,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 335,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.
Featured Story: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.