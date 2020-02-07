Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ: TRHC):

2/1/2020 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/31/2020 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/24/2020 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

1/18/2020 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/17/2020 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/10/2020 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

1/8/2020 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/31/2019 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/18/2019 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of TRHC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.99. 216,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,430. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $74.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 22,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,039,814.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 774,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,219,156.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $168,805.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,315.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,384,536 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after buying an additional 22,670 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after purchasing an additional 117,413 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 403,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.9% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 388,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,335,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 335,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.