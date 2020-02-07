Wedbush Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Gladstone Investment in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 49.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million.

GAIN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Gladstone Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Gladstone Investment stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.51. 3,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,912. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

