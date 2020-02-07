Wedbush Raises Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target to $38.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wedbush from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCS. ValuEngine lowered Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.
Shares of CCS opened at $31.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $34.57.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Century Communities by 421.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 42,222 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 14.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 20,429 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $5,702,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.
Further Reading: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.