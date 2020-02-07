Wedbush Raises Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target to $38.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wedbush from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCS. ValuEngine lowered Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Shares of CCS opened at $31.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $34.57.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $775.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Century Communities by 421.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 42,222 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 14.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 20,429 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $5,702,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

