Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Raised to $170.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Consumer Edge began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $142.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.51. Walt Disney has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $255.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 23,033 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,823 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 40,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 154,178 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.