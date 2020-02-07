Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DIS. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.36.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,499,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,842,639. Walt Disney has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

