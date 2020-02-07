Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,362,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $142.70 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.51. The company has a market capitalization of $255.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

