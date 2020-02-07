Wagerr Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.63 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $7.63 million and approximately $9,701.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0412 or 0.00000422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, Crex24 and YoBit. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000924 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 206,432,532 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,052,918 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wagerr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

