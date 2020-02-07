Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WDR opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

