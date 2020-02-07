W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Upgraded to Buy by Gabelli

Gabelli upgraded shares of W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of W W Grainger from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $329.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.82.

GWW traded down $8.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $301.63. 209,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,494. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. W W Grainger has a one year low of $255.09 and a one year high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W W Grainger will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.31%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in W W Grainger by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in W W Grainger by 858.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

