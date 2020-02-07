W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.73-4.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.83. The company issued revenue guidance of 0-3% (implying $1958.1-2.017 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.W. R. Grace & Co also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.73-4.91 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GRA shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Grace & Co has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.50.

NYSE:GRA traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.66. 18,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. W. R. Grace & Co has a 52 week low of $61.60 and a 52 week high of $79.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.74 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 73.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from W. R. Grace & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

