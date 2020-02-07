W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 73.47%. The firm had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. W. R. Grace & Co updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.73-4.91 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.73-4.91 EPS.

GRA traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $60.92. 335,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,255. W. R. Grace & Co has a fifty-two week low of $61.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from W. R. Grace & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

