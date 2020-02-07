Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC reduced its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vulcan Materials worth $20,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,342,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,980,000 after buying an additional 359,514 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,066,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4,951.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 204,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after buying an additional 200,338 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,045,000 after buying an additional 129,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $16,667,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.76.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.40. 17,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $100.50 and a twelve month high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

