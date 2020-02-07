Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

VYGR has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

VYGR stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 302,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.42. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 72.64% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $41,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,705 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $143,018.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,557 shares of company stock worth $234,562. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 35.1% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $139,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

