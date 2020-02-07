Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.23)-($0.15) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $36-$39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.99 million.Vocera Communications also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.18-0.33 EPS.

VCRA stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.17. 329,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,333. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $40.23. The company has a market cap of $711.89 million, a PE ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VCRA. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vocera Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Vocera Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.85.

In related news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $230,187.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $124,667.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,150.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,456 shares of company stock valued at $397,715 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

