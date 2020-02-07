Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vivint Smart Home from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of Vivint Smart Home stock traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 211,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,648. Vivint Smart Home has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $23.86.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

