Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,283 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $108.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,810,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,350,445. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $208.53 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.92%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

