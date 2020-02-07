Visa (NYSE:V) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a report released on Monday morning, LiveTradingNews reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Visa’s FY2020 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $251.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an in-line rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.04.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock opened at $203.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $400.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $138.52 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at $15,577,251.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Visa by 12.2% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 15.0% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management increased its position in Visa by 4.0% during the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 91,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Visa by 15.0% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.