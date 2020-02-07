Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,514 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.04.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,577,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.53. 236,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,998,133. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $138.52 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

