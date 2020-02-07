Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Position Raised by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,194 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,827 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 10,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $935,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $202.74. 5,690,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,712,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $138.52 and a 1-year high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.04.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

