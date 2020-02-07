Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) PT Raised to $56.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

Shares of VRTU opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. Virtusa has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.63.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Virtusa will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtusa news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $321,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,748 shares in the company, valued at $30,291,219.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas R. Holler sold 10,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $452,469.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,121.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,535 shares of company stock worth $1,984,853. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTU. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtusa by 25.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,305,000 after acquiring an additional 201,912 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Virtusa by 18.7% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,165,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,985,000 after acquiring an additional 183,318 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtusa by 37.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 523,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after acquiring an additional 143,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Virtusa by 948.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 138,858 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtusa by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 244,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after acquiring an additional 108,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

