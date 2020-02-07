Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) PT Raised to $56.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.
Shares of VRTU opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. Virtusa has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.63.
In other Virtusa news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $321,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,748 shares in the company, valued at $30,291,219.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas R. Holler sold 10,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $452,469.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,121.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,535 shares of company stock worth $1,984,853. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTU. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtusa by 25.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,305,000 after acquiring an additional 201,912 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Virtusa by 18.7% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,165,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,985,000 after acquiring an additional 183,318 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtusa by 37.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 523,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after acquiring an additional 143,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Virtusa by 948.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 138,858 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtusa by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 244,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after acquiring an additional 108,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.
About Virtusa
Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.
