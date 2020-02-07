Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $132.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.25.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $135.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $87.88 and a 52-week high of $136.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.87.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.43 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,642 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $78,257,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 170.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,666 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 21,219 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 755.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,058 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 26,543 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,160 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

