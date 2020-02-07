Virtu Financial LLC Takes $3.35 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,183 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,596,000 after purchasing an additional 525,562 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,056,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $718,508,000 after buying an additional 46,448 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,834,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $596,234,000 after buying an additional 82,767 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Oracle by 13.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,567,000 after buying an additional 984,173 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Oracle by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $308,519,000 after buying an additional 1,811,137 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,643 shares of company stock worth $15,306,458. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,864,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,443,552. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.