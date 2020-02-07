Virtu Financial LLC Sells 134,632 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN comprises 0.7% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMJ. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 269.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period.

Shares of AMJ traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,400. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $26.28.

