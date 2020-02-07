Virtu Financial LLC Raises Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 31,618 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 185,425,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,698,501,000 after acquiring an additional 694,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,569,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,635,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,893 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,191,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $148,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,718 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 13.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,434,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,369 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,005,546 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,171,000 after acquiring an additional 158,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. Benchmark began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cfra raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $541,400. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,213,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,910,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.