Virtu Financial LLC Raises Stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,190 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Centurylink by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Centurylink by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Centurylink by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Centurylink by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Centurylink by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTL. Guggenheim downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

NYSE:CTL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,835,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,978,273. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $15.29.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

