Virtu Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,670,000 after buying an additional 898,845 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,499,000 after buying an additional 628,267 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,306,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,584,000 after buying an additional 178,464 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,120,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,610,000 after purchasing an additional 23,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,518,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,420,000 after purchasing an additional 36,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,670,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,089. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 42.72%.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,609,583 shares of company stock valued at $206,725,942. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

